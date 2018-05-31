Watch NBA Finals 2018: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors

The NBA Finals are finally here, and for the fourth consecutive season, the Cleveland Cavaliers will face the defending champion Golden State Warriors. LeBron James is making his eighth straight trip to the finals but many analysts question whether his supporting cast can help him defeat the Warriors' high-powered offense.

The Cavs suffered a brutal Game 1 loss after it seemed like they would sneak away with a victory. The game featured a historic performance from James who recorded 51 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists. But a monumental blunder from J.R. Smith, who dribbled away from the basket in the closing seconds of regulation, forced the game to overtime.

The Warriors went on to dominate OT, winning 124-114.

How to watch NBA Finals 2018

What: 2018 NBA Finals, Game 2

Date: Sunday, June 3, 2018

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Streaming: WatchESPN.com or WatchESPN mobile app

NBA Finals 2018 schedule

Game 1 (Oakland): Warriors win 124-114



Game 2 (Oakland): Sunday, June 3, 8 p.m. ET

Game 3 (Cleveland): Wednesday, June 6, 9 p.m. ET



Game 4 (Cleveland): Friday, June 8, 9 p.m. ET

Game 5 (Oakland): Monday, June 11, 9 p.m. ET



Game 6 (Cleveland): Thursday, June 14, 9 p.m. ET



Game 7 (Oakland): Sunday, June 17, 8 p.m. ET

2018 NBA Finals odds

The Warriors are a massive -750 to win the series. This means you would need to bet $7.50 to win $1.