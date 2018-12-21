How to watch holiday movies and specials on TV or streaming

Christmas might be just around the corner, but if you need an extra nudge to get into the holiday spirit, these holiday classics — old and new — should help. There are plenty of Christmas specials you can tune into over the weekend. Here's how to watch Christmas specials on TV or your streaming device.

How to watch "A Home for the Holidays: The 20th Anniversary"

The film: Host LL Cool J returns to this inspiring holiday special about children adopted from foster care. Gwen Stefani, Train and Lukas Graham are set to perform, and the show will also include highlights from the Grove's annual tree-lighting ceremony, including a performance by Andy Grammer.



Friday, December 21, 2018 Time: 8 p.m. ET



8 p.m. ET TV Channel: CBS



How to watch "A Christmas Story"

The film: This Christmas favorite follows Ralphie, an 8-year-old who just wants a Red Ryder BB Rifle for Christmas. TBS and TNT will have their annual "24 Hours of 'A Christmas Story'" marathon on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.



Monday, December 24, 2018 and Tuesday, December 25, 2018 Time: Starts 8 p.m. ET Monday



Starts 8 p.m. ET Monday TV Channel: TBS and TNT



How to watch "It's a Wonderful Life"

The film: James Stewart stars in this Christmas classic as George Bailey, a suicidal man who gains new perspective on his life from an angel named Clarence.



Monday, December 24, 2018 Time: 8 p.m. ET on NBC or any time on Amazon Prime



8 p.m. ET on NBC or any time on Amazon Prime TV Channel: NBC



How to watch Disney's "A Christmas Carol"

The film: Jim Carrey stars as Ebenezer Scrooge in this adaptation of Charles Dickens' novel.



Monday, December 24, 2018 and Tuesday, December 25, 2018 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET on Monday and 12:40 p.m. ET on Tuesday



4:10 p.m. ET on Monday and 12:40 p.m. ET on Tuesday TV Channel: Freeform



How to watch "Rudolph's Shiny New Year"

The film: Spend the holidays watching the sequel to "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer."



Monday, December 24, 2018 and Tuesday, December 25, 2018 Time: 1:30 p.m. ET on Monday, 10:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday



1:30 p.m. ET on Monday, 10:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday TV Channel: AMC



How to watch "Elf"

The film: Will Ferrell stars as an oversized elf in this comedy that's sure to become a Christmas classic for generations to come.



Friday, December 21, 2018, Saturday, December 22, 2018, Monday, December 24, 2018 and Tuesday, December 25, 2018 Time: 8 p.m. ET on Friday, 6 p.m. ET on Saturday, 8:30 p.m. on Monday, 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday



8 p.m. ET on Friday, 6 p.m. ET on Saturday, 8:30 p.m. on Monday, 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday TV Channel: AMC



How to watch "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (the movie)