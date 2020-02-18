How you can help Texas during the winter weather emergency

The deadly frigid weather in the South hit Texas hardest. The state's failure to weather-proof many power generating facilities exacerbated the crisis and led to millions of homes and businesses losing electricity.

In some areas, boil water advisories were in place as the lack of power crippled water plants. It also resulted in burst pipes in many homes.

The bitter cold and lack of power led to an increase in 911 calls and hospitalizations. Many people were treated for exposure to the cold, and others for carbon monoxide poisoning — many used generators or ran their cars to try to stay warm but did it in enclosed places.

With long grocery store lines and gas stations facing unprecedented demand, many in Texas could use some assistance.

How to help Texas residents