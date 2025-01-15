How to download your TikTok data and videos in case the app goes dark

TikTokers turn to other apps before anticipated ban

Barring a last-minute change, the TikTok ban is set to happen on Sunday, Jan. 19. President Biden signed legislation last spring requiring either a sale or ban of the Chinese-owned app for national security reasons, and during the Supreme Court's oral arguments on the case Friday, one of the social media app's lawyers told justices that the app could "go dark" immediately after it takes effect.

In countries like India where the app is banned, users cannot download it, or if it was downloaded already, it does not load content.

Some experts say, however, that TikTok will slowly become less usable over time because it will stop updating once removed from the App Store and Google Play in the U.S.

Though what the app will look like on the 19th remains unclear, some users are downloading their videos, likes, comments and other information just in case they lose all access.

How to request your TikTok data on desktop before the ban

Keep in mind that receiving your information could take a few days.

Open your web browser and go to TikTok's website. Log into your account by clicking the top right Log In button. Once logged in, toggle over your profile photo in the top right corner. Click Settings. In Manage Account, under the heading Data, click Download your data. In the Download TikTok Data page, you can choose what information you want to request. Pick what you'd like, for example, all data or just your own profile and posts, and choose the file format you want. Click Request Data It might ask you to verify your account.

Then, once TikTok has filled your request, you'll have four days to download your data.

When your data is ready, go back to the Download TikTok Data page and under the Download Data tab, click Download. The file will download as a zip file.

Here's how to view your posts from the text file:

Click on the zip file that downloaded to your device Click on the folder titled "Tiktok" Click on posts Open the text file Copy the link (It will not bring you to the app) Paste it into your web browser Watch your video

A few notes:

The data sent is not always comprehensive. TikTok says it will not send you data that "affects the privacy of others."

Your saved videos will download as TikTok links, not downloadable videos.

If you do not receive all of your posts, try downloading them one by one, manually.