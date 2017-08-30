Houston warns residents about imposter ICE agents

The city of Houston Tuesday night warned residents about imposter Homeland Security agents who are telling people to evacuate their homes, in what the city said it believes is an effort to rob houses.

Real Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents wear badges labeled "special agent" and they carry credentials, Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said in a statement. Residents should ask to see the badges and the credentials of anyone who says they are agents.

Additionally, ICE agents are not enforcing immigration raids during the emergency.

Floodwaters have reached crisis levels in Houston, which has suffered through days of rain from Hurricane Harvey. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner imposed a curfew starting Wednesday at 12 a.m. until 5 a.m. Central Time to prevent looting.

"Just like we can rescue you we can also arrest you -- obey the curfew, don't engage in looting, let's focus on rebuilding our city," Mayor Sylvester Turner said Tuesday.

Thousands have hunkered down in shelters since Saturday. As the George R. Brown Convention Center is filled with double its capacity, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott told CBS News that two more shelters are opening for evacuees -- the Toyota Center and the NRG Center, also known as the Astrodome.