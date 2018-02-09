Through comedy, science teacher believes he tapped into the truth

HOUSTON -- At a Varnett charter school in Houston, Eddie Brown is teaching sixth graders about the different forms of energy. The kids love him in the classroom. But, by all accounts, Eddie is even more effective in the teacher's lounge, where he demonstrates the power of laughter.

Eddie is always making fun of his frustrations -- always finding humor in the tortures of the job. His audience can clearly relate.

"'Oh, you feel that way, too? Ah, I'm not crazy!' I already knew my immediate circle of teachers went through it," Eddie said. "But I didn't know that this transcended districts and states, countries."

Eddie Brown

Eddie discovered that reach by accident. About a year ago, he posted a video on his Facebook page called, 'What Teachers Really Say." The video went viral -- as did his next.

Now, 60 videos later, the ordinary science teacher from Houston is an icon among educators, selling-out his "Teachers Only" comedy tour across the country.

Imagine Elvis with a master's degree performing a whole set about mandatory staff meetings. Eddie believes he tapped into the truth.

"This is what they want to say and don't say," he said. "First of all, we don't get paid enough. I can't stress that enough, and it's not being able to teach how you want to teach."

In that sense, there's nothing funny about his comedy.

There's an underlying theme to each joke: that teachers are fed up with being micromanaged and would like to be trusted again. In fact, at the end of each concert, Eddie is as serious as a detention.

"So don't let them snatch your creativity," he said at one show.

That's how this one man came to speak for an occupation.