Barges and oil tanker collide in Houston Ship Channel

A tug pushing two barges collided with an oil tanker in the Houston Ship Channel, causing one barge to capsize and the other is damaged, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a statement. The barges were transporting gasoline blend stock Reformate, which is leaking into the water, officials said.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

An estimated 25,000 tons of gasoline stock were on each barge and an unknown amount had been released, the Coast Guard said.

A helicopter aircrew and a boat crew were both deployed to assess the situation. A Port Houston Fire Department fireboat plus oil spill response, air monitoring and salvage personnel are responding, the Coast Guard said.

The city of Seabrook acknowledged a strong smell coming from the collision, but said it is "not getting any reports that the air quality is impacted. Residents do not need to take any action at this time," CBS Houston affiliate KHOU-TV reports. The Coast Guard said air monitoring is being conducted.