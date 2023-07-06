Houston police to give update on teen who family says was missing for 8 years

After officials said this week that a Houston man was found alive after allegedly vanishing as a teenager eight years ago, community members have raised questions about whether Rudolph "Rudy" Farias was ever truly missing.

The Houston Police Department said on Twitter Wednesday that detectives will discuss the case Thursday at department headquarters. A news conference is expected at 11 a.m. local time (12 p.m. ET).

"Detectives with our Missing Persons Unit interviewed Mr. Rudy Farias, 25, and his mother today," Houston Police said in its Wednesday tweet. "While there are reports of some of the content of the interviews being released, our detectives are not in a position at this time to discuss specifics of the interviews or if the content being released is entirely factual."

How to watch the Houston Police briefing today

What: Houston Police Department gives holds news conference on Rudolph "Rudy" Farias

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Time: 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

Location: Houston Police Department Headquarters in Houston, Texas

Online stream: Live on CBS News in the video player above and on your mobile or streaming device.

Police said Monday that Farias was found outside a church in Houston's Magnolia Park neighborhood at about 10 p.m. last Thursday. The Texas Center for the Missing, a nonprofit organization that works on missing persons cases, said in a tweet over the weekend that Farias was "located safe" and recovering at a hospital, although it did not share details about his condition.

Officials previously said Farias disappeared while walking his dogs in north Houston in March 2015. The dogs were later found, but Farias was seemingly gone.

Farias' aunt told CBS affiliate KHOU that his mother was a "mess" in the wake of her son's alleged return. Speaking to the station several years ago, Farias' family said they were concerned that he may have been abducted and trafficked.

"He has such a huge heart. He loves with all his heart," Farias' mother told KHOU one year after his disappearance. "That's why we know he wouldn't just get up and go on his own."

But neighbors who said they have spent time with Farias since he supposedly vanished have questioned the family's story and whether or not he truly disappeared. Kisha Ross, who lives with her family on the same street as Santana in northeast Houston, told ABC affiliate KTRK-TV they were shocked to hear Farias was found last week and were not aware he was ever reported missing.

Quanell X, a community activist based in Houston, also spoke to news outlets including CBS affiliate KHOU in the wake of Farias' apparent return home this week. Saying he met Farias Wednesday after Farias' mother, Janie Santana, asked him to come to the hotel in Humble where they were meeting with investigators, the activist cast doubts on the accuracy of his family's story.