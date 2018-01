HOUSTON -- Police here say three young children were kidnapped when a car was stolen while at a Shell gas station, reports CBS Houston affiliate KHOU-TV.

Houston Police described the vehicle as a black Honda CRV with paper tags and clear tape over the back right brake light.

They asked anyone who spots the car to call them.

3 young children kidnapped when a car was stolen at 8181 W Sam Houston Pkwy S - Shell gas station. Black Honda crv paper tags, clear tape over back right brake light. Call police if found. #hounews CC7 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 22, 2018

Later, police tweeted good news:

The children and vehicle were found safe at 10800 Bellaire Blvd #hounews CC7 https://t.co/gGKiBt5fLo — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 22, 2018

There was no initial word about any suspect or suspects, or how the vehicle and children were found.