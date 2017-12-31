Houston police say man had guns, ammunition in downtown hotel room

Police in Houston say they arrested a man found with guns and ammunition in his hotel room early Sunday, as authorities across the country remain on high alert ahead of planned New Year's Eve celebrations.

CBS affiliate KHOU-TV reports that police responded to the Hyatt Regency hotel in downtown Houston around 1:30 a.m. local time Sunday. The suspect was reportedly belligerent and intoxicated.

The suspect was in the process of being arrested for trespassing when an officer discovered ammunition in his hotel room, KHOU reports. The arresting officer called for backup, and responding officers found several guns in the room. The suspect was then arrested on charges of unlawfully carrying a weapon, in addition to trespassing.

KHOU reports that police are searching the suspect's vehicle for possible additional weapons.