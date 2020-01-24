Large explosion at Houston building shakes city and scatters debris
A large explosion at a building in Houston early Friday was felt for miles away and left rubble scattered in the area. The explosion shook other buildings about 4:30 a.m., with reports on Twitter of a boom felt across the city.
The Houston Fire Department said one person was taken to a hospital because of the blast.
CBS affiliate KHOU-TV reported that police officers at the scene were warning of "toxins in the air."
Houston police tweeted that they were responding to the explosion and officers were blocking off streets in the area.
One resident tweeted a photo of a broken window following the explosion.
KTRK-TV interviewed a man who said he saw a bloodied man walking around afterward.
A fire burned following the explosion, and a firefighter asked a TV reporter to move away because of potential hazards.