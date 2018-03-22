Angry driver plows into crowd of people in Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a man allegedly got into his car and plowed into a crowd of people outside a bar. CBS affiliate KHOU reports the incident happened early Thursday morning in the Montrose neighborhood after the suspect had gotten into an altercation.

At least four people were injured, and two were taken to the hospital, the station reported. The driver, who has not been identified, was among the injured and was taken to the hospital in police custody.

NEW OVERNIGHT: Angry driver plows into crowd of people in Montrose, police say. Live reports on KHOU 11 News This Morning https://t.co/YhcZUzazVD pic.twitter.com/UnBK6YSNBD — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) March 22, 2018

Police say the fight unfolded as the bar was closing. The suspect allegedly got into a scuffle with several people in a parking lot, the station reports.

After the fight, police say the man is accused of getting into his sedan and intentionally driving it into a group of people. Detectives believe the man was targeting individuals he fought with earlier.

Witnesses say a 25-year-old man, who was not involved in the fight, was dragged several feet and was badly hurt, KHOU reports.