Texas doctor accused of rape has license suspended

HOUSTON -- The Texas Medical Board temporarily suspended the medical license of Shafeeq T. Sheikh, who is accused of raping a heavily-sedated patient at Ben Taub Hospital in Houston, CBS affiliate KHOU-TV reports.

The board determined Sheikh's "continuation in the practice of medicine poses a continuing threat to public welfare."

Sheikh, 43, is charged with sexual assault.

The station reported that a 27-year-old woman told investigators she was assaulted three times in 2013 while being treated at Ben Taub. She said it happened each time while she was waking up from a heavily-sedated state.

The woman tried to push the call button for help but no one came. She later learned the call button had been disconnected.

Investigators confirmed that Sheikh was working when all three attacks happened and that he used his hospital ID card to access the victim's floor, according to the station.

Court documents show he entered her room 12 times in a 12-hour shift.

The woman told police her attacker was wearing a doctor's coat and spoke with an accent, possibly Middle Eastern. Police say Sheikh was the only male staffer of Middle Eastern descent who went to the complainant's floor on the night of at least one of the attacks.

It's not clear why it took two years to process the DNA from the victim's rape kit and match it to Sheikh's.

He was charged earlier this month and he surrendered on Oct. 9.

Sheikh no longer works at Ben Taub.

Sheikh was a resident in their Internal Medicine Program from June 2011 to June 2014, the station reported.

Police are urging other possible victims to come forward. If you've had an issue with Sheikh, you should call the Houston Police Special Victims Division at 713-308-1180.