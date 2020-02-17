Houston Astros pitcher Francis Martes suspended 162 games for performance enhancing drug use

Houston Astros right-hander Francis Martes has been suspended for 162 games without pay for violating Major League Baseball's Drug Prevention and Treatment Programs, the league announced Monday. Martes, coming off Tommy John surgery and a prior suspension, has not pitched in the majors since 2017.

"Throughout our system, players are educated through MLB's Drug Prevention and Treatment Programs. It is disappointing when any player is in violation of the policies that are in place," the Astros said in a statement. "We hope that Francis will learn from this experience moving forward. The Astros continue to fully support Major League Baseball's Drug Prevention and Treatment Programs."

Martes, 24, tested positive for Boldenone, which MLB considers a performance-enhancing substance. A 162-game suspension is effectively a one-year ban, as each team plays 162 games during the regular season.

Martes was previously suspended for 80 games in March 2019 after testing positive for Clomiphene, also banned by MLB. Prior to the suspensions, Martes underwent Tommy John surgery on August 15, 2018.

Martes last pitched for Houston during the now scandal-plagued 2017 season. In 32 appearances, four of them starts, Martes went 5-2 with a 5.80 ERA. Houston would go on to win the World Series that season, but a recent investigation by MLB revealed the team illegally used video replay to steal opposing teams' signs.