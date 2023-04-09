Houses of worship are houses of refuge, hospitality

Houses of worship are houses of refuge and hospitality

Preparing tonight's story, we were reminded of the role Notre Dame, a soaring "prayer in stone" has played in the life of Paris and all of France.

Our own houses of prayer are as often prayers in brick or wood as of granite or limestone, but they are every bit as vital to their communities. Houses of prayer, are, often, houses of refuge for the hungry, houses of hospitality for the addicted, the alcoholic, and the abused. In small towns and big cities, in immigrant communities and among people in spiritual need, our churches and synagogues, our mosques and temples, grand or simple, are our own Notre Dames.

I'm Bill Whitaker. We'll be back next week with another edition of 60 Minutes. Happy Easter, a joyous Passover and a peaceful Orthodox holy week.