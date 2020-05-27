House to vote on reauthorizing expired surveillance powers

The House is expected to vote on a bill reauthorizing expired national security surveillance authorities on Wednesday afternoon in a vote by proxy, a controversial rule change which allows members to vote on behalf of their absent colleagues. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has called on Speaker Nancy Pelosi to pull the bill reauthorizing authorities under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, arguing that voting by proxy is unconstitutional.

"I've asked the Democrats to hold this bill up. They do not have enough members here to pass that bill. They would be doing it unconstitutionally so it wouldn't go anywhere because it's doing it by proxy," McCarthy said in an interview with "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday morning.

Under the Constitution, the House has the authority to operate under its own rules, which Democrats argue allows for voting by proxy. House Republicans have filed a lawsuit in the District of Columbia federal District Court challenging the constitutionality of proxy voting.

President Trump has also expressed his opposition to the bill, which was initially crafted in March by Attorney General Bill Barr, the president's conservative allies in the House and House Democrats. The House passed that version of the bill with Republican support, but the Senate then added an amendment providing additional protections in the FISA court. The House is also likely to add an amendment by Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren limiting the collection of internet search history.

Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd said in a statement that the Justice Department opposes the bill in its current form.

"The Department opposes the Senate-passed bill in its current form and also opposes the Lofgren amendment in the House. Given the cumulative negative effect of these legislative changes on the Department's ability to identify and track terrorists and spies, the Department must oppose the legislation now under consideration in the House," Boyd said. "If passed, the Attorney General would recommend that the President veto the legislation."

Mr. Trump voiced his opposition to the bill in a tweet on Tuesday, referring to a Justice Department watchdog report that found errors in FISA court applications to surveil a Trump former campaign official.

"I hope all Republican House Members vote NO on FISA until such time as our Country is able to determine how and why the greatest political, criminal, and subversive scandal in USA history took place!" Mr. Trump wrote.

Kimberly Brown contributed to this report.