An embarrassment in the House | 60 Minutes

The historic chaos in the House of Representatives this past week embarrassed not only a party, but an entire nation. A small minority blocked the House from electing a leader, or even swearing in its own members.

Vote after vote, a would-be speaker could not bring himself to stand aside in favor of a colleague.

Yes, it was only for a few days in January, but if members of the incoming majority party can't bring themselves to support a new leader – then one wonders what happens when Congress faces tough decisions on budgets, taxes, defense or raising the debt ceiling – actually governing.