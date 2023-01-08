Watch CBS News
60 Minutes Overtime

An embarrassment in the House

By Lesley Stahl

/ CBS News

An embarrassment in the House
An embarrassment in the House | 60 Minutes 01:04

The historic chaos in the House of Representatives this past week embarrassed not only a party, but an entire nation.  A small minority blocked the House from electing a leader, or even swearing in its own members.

Vote after vote, a would-be speaker could not bring himself to stand aside in favor of a colleague.

Yes, it was only for a few days in January, but if members of the incoming majority party can't bring themselves to support a new leader – then one wonders what happens when Congress faces tough decisions on budgets, taxes, defense or raising the debt ceiling – actually governing.

Lesley Stahl
Lesley Stahl

One of America's most recognized and experienced broadcast journalists, Lesley Stahl has been a 60 Minutes correspondent since 1991.

First published on January 8, 2023 / 7:35 PM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.