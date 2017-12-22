House Majority Leader McCarthy: Publicize members' sexual harassment settlements

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., says it's time for the public to know which members were involved in settling sexual harassment claims with taxpayer money. It was revealed this week that since 2008, the house paid nearly $200,000 to settle such accusations against unnamed members' offices.

"I personally believe yes," McCarthy said when asked if he thought every one of those taxpayer-funded settlements should be made public.

Asked whether he thinks that will result in members of Congress not running for re-election or resigning their seats, McCarthy responded, "I think you see that happening right now."

McCarthy appears on this week's "The Takeout" podcast with CBS News Chief White House correspondent Major Garrett and political director Steve Chaggaris.

The House majority leader was also asked if he agrees with the 50 percent of American voters who, in a Quinnipiac poll this week, said they think President Trump should resign because of sexual allegations that were levied against him prior to him becoming president.

"No. … I think people should have due process," said McCarthy. "I see what people are saying, but I think a lot of this is being driven politically. Is there something the president has done as president, bring it forward. Look at it that way."

