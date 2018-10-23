CBSN
By Holly Rosenkrantz CBS News October 23, 2018, 8:53 AM

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy's office in California vandalized

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks at a news conference January 18, 2018 in Washington, D.C. 

Aaron P. Bernstein / Getty Images

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy posted a picture Monday evening on social media of a boulder thrown through a window into his office in California, saying he was seeking the identity of two men who vandalized the Bakersfield office.

In a post on his Instagram account, McCarthy showed pictures of the two men he says were responsible as well as a shot of the damage.

"Does anyone know these two guys? They threw a boulder thru our office window and took office equipment," McCarthy wrote.

McCarthy, the No. 2 ranking Republican in the House of Representatives, is seeking to replace Speaker Paul Ryan, who is stepping down at the end of this term.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Featured in Politics

Popular