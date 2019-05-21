House Judiciary meets as former White House counsel Don McGahn refuses to testify -- live updates

The House Judiciary Committee is meeting on Tuesday after a subpoena for former White House counsel Don McGahn to appear before the panel and testify has been turned down, with the Office of Legal Counsel claiming executive privilege.

The White House on Monday directed McGahn not to appear before Congress, backed by a Justice Department legal opinion claiming Congress cannot compel the former White House lawyer to testify.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement on Monday, "the Department of Justice has provided a legal opinion stating that, based on long-standing, bipartisan, and Constitutional precedent, the former Counsel to the President cannot be forced to give such testimony, and Mr. McGahn has been directed to act accordingly."

Sanders added, "This action has been taken in order to ensure that future Presidents can effectively execute the responsibilities of the Office of the Presidency."

Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler has said if McGahn doesn't show on Tuesday, he'll be subject to contempt. Nadler said the White House's order was "unprecedented" and does not excuse McGahn from his "obligation" to appear before the panel. McGahn's testimony is seen as crucial to learning more about details into Robert Mueller's Russia investigation in the wake of the release of his over 400-page long report.