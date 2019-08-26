House Judiciary Committee subpoenas former White House aide Rob Porter

The House Judiciary Committee has subpoenaed former White House staff secretary Rob Porter, who resigned last year after both of his ex-wives accused him of abusing them.

The Democrat-led committee wants Porter to testify on September 17, citing two incidents described in former special counsel Robert Mueller's report.

According to Mueller's report released earlier this year, Mr. Trump directed Porter to tell then-White House counsel Don McGahn to make a false record suggesting the president never ordered McGahn to fire Mueller. The report also says Porter told McGahn Mr. Trump wanted him to create a false record and that Mr. Trump said he would fire McGahn if he didn't do it.

The committee has also issued subpoenas to former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and former White House deputy chief of staff Rick Dearborn to appear.

It's unclear if Porter will show up next month.

— CBS News' Rebecca Kaplan and Kathryn Watson contributed to this report.