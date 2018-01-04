House Intelligence, DOJ reach agreement on Russia probe documents

The Republican chairman of the House intelligence committee says the panel has reached an agreement with the Justice Department on witnesses and documents in its probe of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Rep. Devin Nunes of California said in a statement Wednesday night that he has spoken with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who had met privately with House Speaker Paul Ryan earlier Wednesday.

Nunes says he believes the department will soon provide the committee with the documents it had requested and access to the witnesses it had wanted to hear from.

"The committee looks forward to receiving access to the documents over the coming days," Nunes added in his statement.

The requested documents include materials related to how the FBI used a dossier of allegations about Donald Trump's ties to Russia.

Nunes sent Rosenstein a letter last week saying he wanted the information by Jan. 3.