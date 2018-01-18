House Intelligence Committee releases Fusion GPS testimony transcript

The House Intelligence Committee on Thursday posted the transcript of its November interview with Glenn Simpson, the co-founder of the research firm Fusion GPS, which was responsible for the dossier on Donald Trump and Russia.

The 165-page interview transcript is available here. The unclassified document blots out small portions of the interview.

The interview took place Nov. 14. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the Democratic ranking member of the Senate Intelligence Committe, already released that committee's August interview with Simpson.

Simpson's firm was initially paid for by a conservative website and later by Democrats to dig up dirt on Mr. Trump. The dossier, which was prepared when the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee was paying Fusion GPS, was written by former British MI6 agent Christopher Steele.

President Trump has derided the dossier as politically motivated, and several GOP-led committees are investigating whether it formed the basis for the FBI's initial investigation into Russian election interference.

This is a developing story and will be updated.