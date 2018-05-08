House GOP leaders hold first weekly conference after break -- live stream

Members of the House Republican leadership are holding their weekly press conference after a brief break from Capitol Hill. Their meeting comes as the Trump administration is set to unveil where the U.S. stands on the Iran nuclear deal with President Trump eyeing a potential pullout from the 2015 nuclear pact. The president will be making an official announcement on his decision at the White House later this afternoon.

House Speaker Paul Ryan has previously slammed the deal as "fatally flawed", throwing his support behind Mr. Trump's decision to "reevaluate this dangerous deal."

Ryan also returns to Congress for the first time since his controversial ousting the House chaplain, Father Patrick Conroy. Conroy has since rescinded his resignation letter to the speaker, and Ryan has said he can stay on in his role as faith adviser to members of Congress.

Ryan said in a statement last week that his original decision was made "in what I believed to be the best interest of this institution."

"It is my job as speaker to do what is best for this body, and I know that this body is not well served by a protracted fight over such an important post. I intend to sit down with Father Conroy early next week so that we can move forward for the good of the whole House," Ryan said.