House GOP leaders speak amid ongoing questions of Trump's trust in intel

Members of the House Republican leadership are holding their weekly press conference on Tuesday amid ongoing concerns that President Trump does not currently have trust in members of the intelligence community.

Questions still remain if the president does in fact support the intelligence community's findings that Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election after a swath of Republicans, including Speaker Paul Ryan, refuted the president's previous claims made during his summit in Helsinki, Finland that the U.S. was partially to blame for interference.

The press conference also comes just one day after the White House suggested that the president was even considering pulling the security clearances of some former intelligence chiefs over their differing views of Russia's role in the election. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders claimed on Monday that officials are "politicizing" government agencies and "monetizing" their political offices.

House members are also addressing reporters after the president issued a stern warning to Iran over social media to "NEVER" threaten the U.S., driving concern once again that the president's rhetoric could be inciting potential conflict with the nation.