House explosion in upstate New York leaves 1 dead

A house explosion in a residential neighborhood in Oneonta, New York, Saturday evening left at least one person dead and several surrounding homes damaged, authorities said.

The explosion was reported at about 5:30 p.m. local time, according to the Oneonta Fire Department.

Photos from the scene showed heavy flames burning at the home, with extensive debris strewn across the front yard and roadway, and nearby houses with significant damage.

At the scene of a house explosion in Oneonta, New York, on Dec. 9, 2023. Otsego County Sheriff's Office

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul reported on social media that one person had died in the incident. The victim was not immediately identified.

Local officials did not immediately say if any others had been injured. The full extent of the damage was unclear.

An investigation into the cause was underway, the fire department said. However, Hochul disclosed that prior to the explosion, New York State Electric & Gas personnel were "on site responding to a reported gas odor."

Oneonta is located about 80 miles west of Albany.