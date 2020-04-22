House Democrats unveil resolution to allow proxy voting during pandemic

Washington — House Democrats unveiled on Wednesday a proposed rule change to allow members to vote by proxy, meaning that some representatives would be permitted to cast a vote on behalf of their colleagues who are not present. The change was suggested by Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern, but has faced some opposition from Republicans.

The rule change would allow proxy voting "during a designated pandemic emergency." The coronavirus pandemic has raised concerns about having lawmakers gather in one place to vote, particularly since many members of Congress are above the age of 60 and therefore more vulnerable to serious illness caused by the virus.

According to the legislative text of the resolution, members who are choosing to stay in their districts must submit letters to the clerk of the House designating colleague as their proxies. Members must provide exact instructions for how their proxies should vote on their behalf, and the proxies must carry out those orders accordingly.

"Any member whose vote is cast or whose presence is recorded by a designated proxy under this resolution shall be counted for the purpose of establishing a quorum under the rules of the House," the text says.

The House is expected to vote on the rule change on Thursday, after it votes to approve an interim $484 billion coronavirus relief package passed by the Senate on Tuesday. A majority of lawmakers will need to be present, as some Republican members were expected to object to passing the package by voice vote.

Some House Republicans have expressed frustration with Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the passage of massive pieces of legislation without a full House vote. The House is not expected to formally return until May 4.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy sent Pelosi a letter Tuesday requesting a plan for reopening the House moving forward.

"In my view, conducting the business of the People's House is the definition of 'essential work' — just as many of our friends and neighbors continue working to hold up our communities on a daily basis," the California Republican wrote.

Republican Congressman Jim Jordan told reporters on Tuesday that he believed proxy voting is a "terrible idea" and "flat out wrong."

"It's supposed to be in-person, in a debate, because we're a representative democracy, meaning someone [is] representing the constituents back home and fighting for the positions and issues that you told them you're going to fight for," Jordan said, although he conceded that Democrats have the majority and could enact the rule change without GOP support.

McGovern's resolution comes after House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer sent a letter to him and Administration Committee Chairwoman Zoe Lofgren on Tuesday urging them to consider a rule change to allow for remote voting and committee work.

"Enabling the House to work remotely, when necessitated by an emergency situation as determined by the Speaker in consultation with the Minority Leader, will make it clear to those we serve that their representatives are doing their part in this crisis," Hoyer said in his letter.

Hoyer wrote that proxy voting is a "first step," and said the House "must show the American people that we continue to work hard on their behalf — because we already are."

The text of the rule change proposed by McGovern would allow the Administration and Rules Committees, in concert with the House clerk, to "study the feasibility of using technology to facilitate the remote participation of Members in the House of Representatives who are unable to physically attend the proceedings of the House of Representatives due to extraordinary circumstances such as a pandemic emergency."

Melissa Quinn and Alan He contributed to this report.