House approves two-week spending bill to avert government shutdown

The House on Thursday approved a two-week spending measure to keep the government funded past the Friday deadline and through Dec. 22. Lawmakers passed it in a 235-193 vote.

The bill now heads to the Senate for a vote, which is subject to a 60-vote hurdle, and therefore needs Democrats to support it.

House passage of the bill came after President Trump met with congressional leaders Thursday from both parties in the House and Senate at the White House to discuss the issue of government funding ahead of the Friday deadline to fund the government.

In order to raise spending levels for the military and domestic programs for a longer-term spending deal, both chambers have to reach an agreement to lift spending limits set by a 2011 law.

Another short-term spending measure is expected before the Dec. 22 bill expires, which would keep the government funded into January before a long-term omnibus spending package is reached.