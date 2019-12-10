Live

Watch CBSN Live

Hospital shooting in Czech Republic leaves at least 6 dead

/ CBS/AP

Police officers are seen near the site of a shooting in Ostrava
Police officers are seen near the site of a shooting in front of a hospital in Ostrava, Czech Republic, December 10, 2019. LUKAS KABON/REUTERS

Prague — Six people were killed in a shooting in a hospital in the eastern Czech Republic Tuesday, the prime minister said. Police said the shooter was at large. Prime Minister Andrej Babis told Czech public television the shooting took place in a waiting room. The attacker opened fire at people's heads from close range, Babis said.

Czech police said on their Twitter account that the gunmen fled in a grey sedan, which they followed. According to a police tweet the suspect shot and killed himself.

Officials initially published a photo online of a man in a red jacket they said was the suspect, but later said that person was an important witness. It did not appear 

Trending News

The shooting happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning in the University hospital in the city of Ostrava, located about 220 miles east of Prague.

Officials said people were evacuated from the clinic and police were boosting security across the country.

Police officers stand guard near the site of a shooting in Ostrava
Police officers stand guard near the site of a shooting in front of a hospital in Ostrava, Czech Republic, December 10, 2019. LUKAS KABON/REUTERS

First published on December 10, 2019 / 4:22 AM

© 2019 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View CBS News In