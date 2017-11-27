Hospital responds after nurse tweets white boys "should be sacrificed to the wolves"

INDIANAPOLIS – A nurse from Indiana University Health is no longer an employee after an investigation was launched Saturday into a controversial tweet, CBS affiliate WTTV reports.

IU Health said Taiyesha Baker faced an internal investigation by IU Health after allegedly posting on Twitter that "Every white woman raises a detriment to society when they raise a son."

The tweet, which has since been deleted, continued, "Someone with the HIGHEST propensity to be a terrorist, rapist, killer, and domestic violence all star. Historically, every son you had should be sacrificed to the wolves..."

A spokesperson for IU Health released the following statement on Sunday afternoon: "A recently hired IU Health employee tied to troubling posts on social media this weekend is no longer an employee of IU Health."

IU Health originally released a statement regarding the matter on Saturday morning, saying, "We are aware of the situation. Our Human Resources Department is investigating this issue and will take appropriate action."

A spokesman confirmed to WTTV after that statement was released that Baker was a registered nurse, but declined to comment on which specific hospital employed her.

In deleted social media posts, Baker claimed that she worked in pediatrics.

Public nursing license records show that Baker was most recently issued a nursing license on Oct. 30 and that it expires on Oct.31, 2019.

On Saturday afternoon, IU Health released another statement with more information.

"IU Health is aware of several troubling posts on social media which appear to be from a recently hired IU Health employee. Our HR department continues to investigate the situation and the authenticity of the posts. During the investigation, that employee (who does not work at Riley Hospital for Children) will have no access to patient care."