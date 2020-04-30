4 children dead, 1 missing after horse-drawn buggy overturns in flooded Kentucky creek

Authorities in Kentucky said four children died and one is missing after a buggy carrying an Amish family was swept away in a flooded creek while attempting to cross a low water bridge. Six people were in the horse and buggy that overturned on Wednesday in Bath County, Kentucky State Police said in a statement.

The adult that was in the buggy called for help after they were able to get to a bank, police said. The four children, who were siblings, were pronounced dead by a coroner's office on Wednesday.

Authorities in Kentucky respond after a buggy carrying a family was swept away in a flooded creek. WKYT

Kentucky State Police Trooper Scott Ferrell said authorities from various agencies are continuing the search for the missing child on Thursday. CBS affiliate WKYT reported that crews were searching the banks of a creek next to the washed-out road and helicopters were called in for the search.

We’ve seen several people head towards the scene in what looks to be military uniforms. I’ve reached out asking if members of the National Guard will be assisting. Here was one bus pulling in. @WKYT pic.twitter.com/w35NWEXExH — WKYT Nick Oliver (@WKYTNick) April 30, 2020

Missi Mosley told WKYT that she and her boyfriend rushed to the scene after hearing the call go out on the scanner. She said says they found the horse and were able to pull it out.

At one point, Mosley said about 35 people were there offering to help, the station reported.

"It was devastating," Mosley said. "The waters are so swift, and the rain was pouring down. It was just a somber feeling."