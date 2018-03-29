Off-duty officer shot in Kentucky, suspect on the run, mayor says

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. -- A Kentucky police dispatcher says an officer has been killed. According to Hopkinsville Mayor Carter Hendricks, the male officer was off-duty at the time of the shooting Thursday evening, CBS Nashville affiliate WTVF- reports.

A dispatcher with the Hopkinsville Police Department confirmed an officer was killed Thursday but was not able to provide the circumstances. She said she could not give her name.

Hopkinsville police told WTVF-TV that the suspect, James Kenneth Decoursey, attempted to pull over a driver. The driver was an off-duty police officer, and shortly after Decoursey initiated the fake traffic stop, he allegedly shot and killed the officer.

In Frankfort, the lawmakers in the House stood for a moment of silence after Rep. Walker Wood Thomas of Hopkinsville announced that an officer had been shot.

Kentucky State Police are investigating but no information was immediately available.

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin tweeted his condolences Thursday night and wrote "Thank God for the the #ThinBlueLine.