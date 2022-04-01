Soccer star Hope Solo arrested for DWI with children in vehicle, police say

Hope Solo: You don't have time to ask nicely

Former Team USA soccer star Hope Solo was arrested on Thursday for driving while impaired, police in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, said Friday. Solo, whose legal name is Hope Amelia Stevens, had her two children in the vehicle with her, police said.

Solo, a three-time Olympian and two-time Olympic medalist, was arrested in the parking lot of a business and charged with impaired driving, resisting arrest and misdemeanor child abuse, police said. She has since been released from the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center.

Police did not specify how Solo, 40, was allegedly impaired.

Hope Solo of the United States looks on during the penalty shoot out during the Women's Quarter Final match between United States and Sweden on Day 7 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Mane Garrincha Stadium on August 12, 2016 in Brasilia, Brazil. Steve Bardens-FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Solo's attorney said on her social media pages that the soccer star would not discuss the arrest on the advice of counsel — but she she wants the world to know "that her kids are her life, that she was released immediately and is now at home with her family, that the story is more sympathetic than the initial charges suggest, and that she looks forward to her opportunity to defend these charges."

An arraignment date has not yet been announced.