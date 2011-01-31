Homicide or Suicide?: Conflicting Findings Arise in Stabbing Death of Pa. Teacher

(CBS/KYW) Philadelphia police investigating the stabbing death of an elementary school teacher say they have not ruled her death a homicide, despite the Medical Examiner's Office report last week that declared the death a homicide, according to reports.

Discrepancies surrounding the death of 27-year-old Ellen Rae Greenberg surfaced the day after Greenberg's fiance found her dead in her Philadelphia home Wednesday with multiple stab wounds to her upper torso.

It is uncommon that homicide detectives and the Medical Examiner's Office have conflicting theories on the manner of death, but police spokesman Lt. Ray Evers told The Philadelphia Daily News that the investigation has uncovered new facts, though he declined to disclose any further information.

At this time, detectives have listed Greenberg's death as "suspicious," and are leaning their probe in a non-criminal direction, according to CBS affiliate KYW.

"Very rarely do we have a case where it takes really, really sifting through evidence to determine what you have," Evers told the Daily News. "It doesn't happen a lot like this."

According to Evers, if the Medical Examiner's Office is unwavering in its homicide ruling despite the department's stance, then the two sides will have to meet, the paper reported.

Greenberg was one of the founding teachers at Juniata Park Academy where she taught first grade for the past four years.

The Philadelphia school district released a statement, saying, "She will be dearly missed by all of us; especially her colleagues, students and the families at Juniata Park Academy," according to KYW.

Greenberg's funeral was held in her hometown of Harrisburg, Pa. Friday, sources told the station.