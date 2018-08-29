Home of banker connected to Paul Manafort burglarized, police say

An iPad was reported stolen from the Manhattan home of a banker connected to convicted former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, CBS News has confirmed. The New York Police Department received a break-in call shortly after 3 a.m. on Tuesday from an apartment on West 58th Street, the home of David Fallarino, according to NYPD spokesman Lt. Thomas Antonetti.

Fallarino is a loan officer at Citizens Bank who was not implicated in the Manafort case.

Fallarino and a family member told police they heard a loud noise in a different part of the apartment. When they went to check, no one was there, but "electronics and clothing items" were missing, Antonetti said.

According to the NYPD, a sliding door was left open on a terrace and was possibly forced open with an object.

WNBC-TV first reported the burglary, and the New York Times reported an iPad was stolen.

Manafort was found guilty in federal court last week on eight criminal counts related to his foreign lobbying. Fallarino was never called to testify in the trial, which took place in Alexandria, Virginia. His name did come up in court when other employees of Citizens Bank testified and mentioned his name in Manafort's loan application process.

Manafort's second trial begins next month. Opening statements are set to take place Sept. 24.

— CBS News' Zachary Hudak and Clare Hymes contributed to this report.