Holy Cross women's rowing team member killed in Florida crash

A member of the Holy Cross women's rowing team was killed and 11 others were injured on Wednesday when the team's van collided with a pickup truck in Florida. The school identified the victim as 20-year-old sophomore Grace Rett.

Rett had just celebrated her birthday a day before the fatal crash.

Police said the accident occurred around 7:30 a.m. in Vero Beach, CBS affiliate WPEC-TV reported. The team was traveling in two vans and Rett was sitting in the passenger seat of the lead vehicle. The vehicles collided near Merrill P. Barber Bridge.

The college team was in Florida for training.

Team photo of Holy Cross student Grace Rett, 20, who died when the women's rowing team van crashed into a pickup truck in Florida. Holy Cross

Six students and their coach remain hospitalized, according to a college official. The driver of the truck was among those injured. No charges have been filed at this point.

"Our community has suffered a tragic loss. I extend my deepest condolences to Grace's family, members of the women's rowing team and their coaches, and all who loved Grace," Holy Cross President Reverend Philip L. Boroughs said.

"Our entire Holy Cross community is mourning today, and our focus is on supporting our Crusader students, families, faculty and staff, both here and in Florida," athletic director Marcus Blossom added. "Our prayers are with Grace's family and all those injured in today's events."

The van carrying the Holy Cross rowing team after it collided with a pickup truck in Florida. WPEC-TV

Rett had recently set a world record for continuous rowing. From December 19-21, Rett had logged 62 consecutive hours of rowing on an indoor erg machine.