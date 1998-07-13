Holtz: I Am Mystified By Remarks

Former Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz says he's "mystified" by remarks current coach Bob Davie made questioning Holtz's mental stability during the 1996 season.

During testimony Saturday in an age discrimination lawsuit former assistant Joe Moore has filed against Notre Dame, Davie said he speculated to another assistant that Holtz was having mental problems.

"I am completely mystified at the comments attributed to Bob Davie during his testimony in the Joe Moore lawsuit," Holtz said in a statement released Sunday. "Bob never said anything but positive comments to me personally and frequently came into my office and complimented me on the way I handled various situations. Never once has he uttered a complaint or concern to me personally."

When Moore's attorneys asked if he considered it disrespectful to question Holtz's mental stability to another coach, Davie said, "When I talk about respect, I talk about issues with other coaches and other players."

"My relationship with Bob Davie was conducted as I conducted my relationships with other coaches," Holtz said. "If demanding a commitment to excellence and loyalty is a problem, I can only say it is not my problem."

Moore, 66, is suing the university for $1 million, claiming Davie fired him because he thought he was too old.

Davis said he fired Moore because he was disrespectful to Holtz and other coaches.

The trial is expected to resume Tuesday morning with Notre Dame lawyers presenting their case. Attorneys said they could wrap up their case Tuesday afternoon. Closing arguments are tentatively scheduled for Wednesday.

