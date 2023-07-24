Georgia movie industry hit amid ongoing Hollywood strike

The ongoing Hollywood strike is impacting businesses that depend on the movie industry for survival, including those far from Los Angeles.

For over a week, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists — the actors' union known as SAG-AFTRA — has been striking in demand of better pay and protections. The Writers Guild of America has also been striking since May, with the studios on the other side refusing to negotiate.

The movement means Billy Biggar's family-owned prop house in Chamblee, Georgia, which is typically bustling with activity, is now eerily quiet. The company usually rents props to 30 productions annually, but currently, no items are being dispatched, and revenue streams have ceased.

"It's hard to keep upbeat," Biggar said. "When your clients are shut down, you're shut down."'

Biggar's warehouse has seen demand for props plummet due to the strike.

"It's gonna get hairy," said Biggar, highlighting the financial difficulties many individuals and businesses could face if the actors' strike persists until December.

Georgia is a major hub for movie-making. Four out of Hollywood's six highest domestic-grossing films were shot in the state, including "Black Panther," two "Avengers" movies and "Spiderman: No Way Home."

But Georgia isn't alone in feeling the impact. The movie businesses in the South produces at least $3.5 billion in annual wages and more than 46,000 jobs. Entertainment industry workers in North Carolina, Texas and Florida are also affected.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers is on the other side of the dispute. The trade association represents companies including Paramount Studies, which has the same parent company as CBS News. It claims to have offered historic pay and residual increases, as well as additional protections. However, striking actors and writers argue that the proposals fail to adequately address their concerns.

At Drama Inc, an acting school in Atlanta, working actors are grappling with the challenges the strike presents.

"Everybody has a side-hustle gig to hopefully sustain them in between jobs," said Jordan Cox, one of the actors affected.

Some CBS News staff are SAG-AFTRA members. But they work under a different contract than the actors and are not affected by the strike.