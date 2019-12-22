Experts estimate Americans spent more than $34 billion on last-minute holiday shopping

Nationwide, shoppers are making a list and checking it twice with Hanukkah already here and Christmas just days away. If you hate crowds and traffic, you certainly want to avoid the shopping crush this weekend.

Experts estimate Americans spent more than $34 billion this Saturday and Sunday. That's $2.5 billion more than Black Friday shopping.

Many are trying to shop local.

"I just love all the little stores here, there's a lot of little family stores, a lot less corporate-y," said one shopper. His roommate agreed, saying, "It's a little more special a little more of an event."

A young person looks into a store window at Rockefeller Center on December 20, 2019 in New York City. Despite a healthy consumer economy the U.S. saw more than 9,000 retail store closings in the this year alone. Stephanie Keith / Getty Images

And picking up your gift in person might be the safest bet. With more than 2 billion packages delivered this holiday season, FedEx, UPS and other services could have delays to some deliveries. Analysts blame bad weather and this year's late Thanksgiving, leaving just 26 days between Black Friday and Christmas Eve — the shortest possible amount of time.

Santa may be extra generous this year: The National Retail Federation predicts the average American will spend $1,047 dollars this holiday season — the most money since they started keeping track.