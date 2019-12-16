Holiday shopping deadlines: When to order last-minute gifts
Time is running out to get holiday packages delivered in time for Christmas. Below are the dates you need to keep in mind if you're using UPS, FedEx, the U.S. Postal Service or Amazon to send gifts:
FedEx:
- Monday, December 16th is the last day for Ground and home delivery.
- Friday, December 20th is the last day for 2-day shipping.
- Wednesday, December 18th is the last day to order items eligible for Standard Shipping, which is free for Prime members.
- December 22 is the last day to order free for Prime members on millions of items.
UPS:
- 3-day shipping is available until December 19th.
- 2-day air is available until December 20th.
- The deadline for next-day air is December 23.
USPS:
- The deadline for First-Class Mail is December 20th.
- The deadline for Priority Mail for most states is December 21st.