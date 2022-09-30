You could stay at the Sanderson sisters' cottage from "Hocus Pocus"

The Sanderson sisters are back – and now, you can stay in their spooky Massachusetts cottage from the popular 1993 movie "Hocus Pocus." The sequel to the film premiered this week and to celebrate, Airbnb is offering a stay at a re-creation of the house where the three witchy main characters lived.

In the first film, the Sanderson sisters – played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy – live in an old house that has been frozen in time for 300 years. Airbnb re-created the cottage in the remote woods of Danvers, Massachusetts, and is offering an exclusive stay to the first to book the property.

Airbnb recreated the "Hocus Pocus" cottage in the remote woods of Danvers, Massachusetts, and are offering an exclusive stay. Airbnb

The stay is not a contest, but only two guests get to enjoy the Airbnb on Oct. 20 for just $31. The guests get to explore nearby Salem, where the film takes place, explore the magic of the cottage, including the movie's Manual of Witchcraft and Alchemy, and get an exclusive screening of "Hocus Pocus 2."

The cottage includes broomsticks, apothecary bottles and the Black Flame Candle and cauldron from the film.

The cottage includes broomsticks, apothecary bottles, and the Black Flame Candle and cauldron from the film. Airbnb

Booking for the spooky Airbnb opens on Oct. 12. Airbnb is also making a donation to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem, which aims to help young people in the community succeed.

Midler, Parker, and Najimy all returned for the sequel and spoke with CBS News' Vladimir Duthiers about the decision to recreate the magic. "We all were willing to do it, we were just waiting to see what the script was," Midler said. The sequel includes a backstory about how the witches gained their powers, as well as new cast members, including Sam Richardson, Whitney Peak, Belissa Escobedo and Lilia Buckingham.