Hilaria and Alec Baldwin announce birth of seventh child

Hilaria Baldwin has given birth to her seventh child with husband Alec Baldwin, she shared in an Instagram post Saturday afternoon. The baby girl, named Ilaria Catalina Irena, was born Thursday.

"She's here! We are so excited to introduce you to our tiny dream come true," she wrote.

Hilaria added that both she and the baby are healthy and happy.

"Her Baldwinito siblings are spending the day bonding and welcoming her into our home," she wrote. "Much love to you all. We are so happy to celebrate this wonderful news with you."

The yoga instructor and actress announced that she was pregnant back in March, calling it a "huge surprise."

"After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we're beyond happy with this surprise."

In 2020, the couple welcomed a baby boy named Eduardo. Then, six months later, they announced the birth of their sixth child via surrogate, a daughter named Lucia. Hilaria had previously opened up on social media about suffering two miscarriages.

Alec also has a 26-year-old daughter, Ireland, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Hilaria had been on a social media break for several weeks before announcing her pregnancy. She had previously stepped away from social media last fall, when Alec was holding a gun that discharged on the "Rust" movie set, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.