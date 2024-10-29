Body of 24-year-old hiker found on rugged trail in Big Bend National Park in Texas, officials say

Searchers found the body of a 24-year-old hiker on a rugged trial in Big Bend National Park in Texas, the National Park Service says.

According to the service, park rangers became concerned the day before because a vehicle was parked for several days at the trailhead for the Marufo Vega/Strawhouse/Ore Terminal Trail.

"Records indicated that there were no overnight backpackers listed for that area for those nights. A quick search by the park pilot was unable to locate hikers in the area," the service said.

The Marufo Vega Trail in Big Bend National Park in Texas is one of the park's most rugged locations, according to the National Park Service. National Park Servive

So a search and rescue team of rangers and U.S. Border Patrol personnel went to three trails Monday morning, along with helicopters from the Texas Department of Public Safety and U.S. Customs Air and Marine Operations.

The body was spotted in a remote area along the Marufo Vega Trail, park service officials said. A Department of Public Safety helicopter flew it out.

The hiker's identity wasn't released.

The park service described the Marufo Vega Trail as "a spectacular yet challenging 14-mile loop that winds through rugged desert and along rocky limestone cliffs. No shade or water makes this trail dangerous during the warmer times of year."

The service pointed out that even though it's late October, the mercury along the Rio Grande and desert areas of Big Bend has risen to almost 100 degrees each afternoon.

"Park rangers wish to remind all visitors to be aware of the dangers of extreme heat," the service stressed. "Hikers should be prepared to carry plenty of water, salty snacks, and to plan on being off desert trails during the heat of the afternoon."