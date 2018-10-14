Highlights from 60 Minutes' interview with Donald Trump

-
-
-
President Trump touched on a wide array of topics during his interview with 60 Minutes earlier this week. These were a few of the most significant moments.
Trump on his treatment of Christine Blasey Ford at rally: "It doesn't matter. We won."
Trump says Putin "probably" is involved in assassinations, insists China as well as Russia meddled in 2016 election
Trump explains his "love" of Kim Jong Un
Trump on the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi
Trump says reports of chaos in his administration are "fake news"
Trump on politics: It is vicious, it's full of lies, deceit and deception
