High-tech healers give kids a helping hand

ROCKFORD, Mich. -- Christmas came early for Harmony Taylor, who got what she wanted most: the hand she'd been missing since birth. The 3D replacement is the gift of another 8-year-old, who is also missing his hand.

"How did it feel when you gave it to her?" CBS News asked. "I felt happy," Aidan Delisle replied.

After receiving his "robohand" earlier this year, Delisle reached out to others. "I think it helps him know that's he's not alone -- that there's other kids that were born just the same way as him," his father Andrew said.

Over the last six months, father and son have made a dozen printed robotic hands for kids around world -- all part of a 3D prosthetics revolution restoring bodies and self-esteem.

It all began with costume artist Ivan Owen. He's the co-designer at e-NABLE and created the first 3D printed hand five years ago for a South African child.

Today, there are dozens of designs and volunteers in more than 100 countries, matching kids who need prosthetics with people who can make them. These devices are printed in pieces, and often assembled by kids, for kids.

"What do you think this is gonna let you do?" CBS News asked. "Do the monkey bars," Harmony said.

There's 4-year-old Alejandro in Columbia, who was matched with a new Batman arm, and 6-year-old Veronica, injured in a fire in her Ugandan village. They all share the same confidence of Harmony Taylor and the knowledge that they're not alone.