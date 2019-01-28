65-year-old man clings to hood of car in wild Massachusetts road rage incident

A 65-year-old man is speaking out about a shocking incident of road rage that was caught on video. Richard Kamrowski clung to the hood of a car as it sped down a Massachusetts highway for about three miles on Friday, CBS Boston station WBZ reports.

Kamrowski says he went into survival mode when he found himself clinging to another driver's SUV. Kamrowski and another man got into a minor accident on the Mass Turnpike in Weston. The two argued and the other driver, identified as 37-year-old Mark Fitzgerald, tried to leave the scene. That's when Kamrowski apparently jumped on the hood of Fitzgerald's SUV.

Fitzgerald drove for a "very significant distance" with Kamrowski clinging to the hood. "I thought he was going to run over me," Kamrowski told WBZ. Several witnesses captured video of Kamrowski on the hood as the SUV drove by.

Kamrowski called 911 while on top of the SUV. "I just kept telling him to 'stop the car, stop the car' and he wouldn't stop," the 65-year-old said. "He kept going fast, slow, fast, slow tried to get me to slide off."

A woman in another car, identified only as Mrs. Schur, captured video of the incident as it unfolded. Mrs. Schur

State Police told the Boston Globe the SUV hit speeds of up to 70 miles an hour with the man on the hood.

Two fellow drivers helped bring the dangerous situation to an end by boxing in the SUV and forcing Fitzgerald to stop. One video shows a driver with a gun confront Fitzgerald, forcing him out of his SUV at gunpoint, saying he has a license to carry. The man with the gun and another driver kept Fitzgerald there until troopers arrived.

Video shows Fitzgerald telling police what happened. Both men are now facing charges for their roles in the road rage dispute. Fitzgerald has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon. Kamrowski is charged with disorderly conduct.

Kamrwoski told WBZ the incident started when Fitzgerald swerved into his lane and bumped his car.

The man with the gun who held Fitzgerald for police was forced to the ground when troopers arrived but he is not facing any charges. No injuries were reported.