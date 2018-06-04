High-speed police chase ends at Oklahoma City mall; 2 in custody

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Oklahoma City Police arrested two suspects after a high-speed chase that spanned two Oklahoma counties and ended at a shopping mall, reports CBS affiliate KWTV. The station reports the case began on Interstate 44 Monday afternoon.

Officers pursued a dark blue Dodge Charger that was weaving in and out of traffic and traveling at speeds over 100 miles per hour, the station reports. The KWTV news helicopter captured the chase that spanned Oklahoma and Logan counties.

Authorities tried to stop the vehicle using stop sticks, but were unsuccessful.

The chase had lasted about an hours when the vehicle pulled into the Quail Springs Mall parking lot and parked in front of a department store. A male suspect ran inside the store and one female suspect, who had been in the passenger seat, surrendered in front of the mall doors, the station reports.

Police said the male suspect was taken into custody after a search through the mall. No injuries were reported, the station reports.