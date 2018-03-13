High school soccer coach faces charges she sexually assaulted students

VERNON HILLS, Ill. - Members of the school board in the Chicago suburb of Vernon Hills have fired an assistant soccer coach who faces sexual assault charges, reports CBS Chicago. Four new victims came forward with allegations against the 28-year-old woman, who is being held in jail on a $1 million bond.

The Monday night vote was unanimous to fire 28-year-old Cori Beard of Vernon Hills. She was charged last week with a dozen counts of criminal sexual assault and ordered held in the Lake County jail.

In a statement to investigators, Beard admitted to having sexual relationships with three male soccer students at several different places, including her house and in cars, the station reports. Prosecutors say they are now in the process of interviewing another three male victims, the station reports.

On Saturday, police told reporters they had launched the investigation in early March after the parent of one of the alleged victims contacted a staff member at Vernon Hills High School, where Beard is a part-time coach, reports CBS Chicago. Beard allegedly had sexual relations with the students between December 2016 and Feb. 18.

A judge on Tuesday refused attorney Barry Sheppard's request to reduce Beard's bail to $250,000.

Sheppard described Beard as being "very distraught."

"This is a person who's lived a law-abiding life, who's been a good coach, and led an exemplary life thus far. We're hopeful to restore her to her pretrial freedom soon," he said.