North Carolina pastor arrested after police say he tried to push wife's coworker into McDonald's deep fryer

A workplace conflict allegedly ended in assault and the arrest of a High Point, North Carolina, pastor, according to police records.

A manager-in-training at a McDonald's complained to her husband on Thursday that employees were disrespecting her, according to a police report, and he came to his wife's workplace. There, 57-year-old Dwayne Waden allegedly pushed a cook's head toward the deep fryer and punched him in the face, according to a police report of the incident.

Several employees had to pull Waden off the victim, according to the report, who "suffered a large contusion to the forehead and right eye, along with scratches on his neck."

Officers were able to see footage from a surveillance video of the altercation. Waden, whose Facebook profile identifies him as pastor of Elevated Life International Ministries and a semitruck driver, was arrested on a charge of assault, according to a police report, and released on a $1,000 bond.