16 charged in connection with heroin, cocaine delivery service in California

LOS ANGELES -- More than a dozen people have been charged in connection with a pizza delivery-style drug ring out of Los Angeles that used a fleet of cars to fill telephone orders for heroin and cocaine, CBS Los Angeles reports.

Authorities arrested 40-year-old Sigifredo Gurrola Barrientos, who was the alleged manager of "Manny's Delivery Service." Police seized 14 pounds of heroin.

Six other people -- who prosecutors say played various roles such as taking customer orders, coordinating deliveries, dispatching drivers and purchasing wholesale quantities of narcotics -- were also arrested. Seven others are being sought in connection with the case.

Two Ventura County men were also named in a separate indictment for allegedly purchasing larger quantities of drugs from the service.

A federal indictment, issued Tuesday, alleges the ring kept bulk narcotics in a stash house in the San Fernando Valley. The group allegedly filled small orders by having customers meet delivery vehicles at various locations.

Prosecutors also contend that the ring sold larger quantities of drugs.

The criminal charges include conspiracy and possessing drugs for distribution. Some of the charges carry a potential life sentence.